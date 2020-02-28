Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market Share, Growth Rate, Application, Type, Market Leaders and Forecast until 2025

The market for 3D Printing In Automotive is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the 3D Printing In Automotive market sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of producing three dimensional objects from a digital file using a printing machine. This process involves laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is built. 3D printing is being adopted across industries such as automotive, defense, and aerospace.

The primary application of 3D printers in automotive is for prototyping and tooling. Using 3D printing for prototyping reduce the turnaround time for making a prototype. Previously, manufacturers would outsource the prototyping process, which results in additional costs and increased their turnaround time. OEMs can now print a prototype overnight and at one fourth of the cost using 3D printing. Polymers are the most preferred 3D print materials because of their flexibility and strength. Metals are expected to be adopted as 3D print material in the future, as components that need to withstand high temperature and pressure can be manufactured using 3D printers with metals as print material. However, 3DP cannot be used for mass manufacturing, owing to the size constraint, and a 3D printer will not be able to print more than one object at a time

Global 3D Printing In Automotive market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3D Printing In Automotive.

This industry study presents the global 3D Printing In Automotive market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The 3D Printing In Automotive production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of 3D Printing In Automotive in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders 3D Systems, Autodesk, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3D Systems

Autodesk

Arcam AB

Stratasys

Voxeljet

Exone

Hoganas

Optomec

Local Motors

Ponoko

3D Printing In Automotive Breakdown Data by Type

Stereolithography (SLA)

Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Three Dimensional Inkjet printing (3IDP)

3D Printing In Automotive Breakdown Data by Application

Prototyping and Tooling

R&D and Innovation

Manufacturing Complex Products

3D Printing In Automotive Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

3D Printing In Automotive Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Printing In Automotive Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stereolithography (SLA)

1.4.3 Laser Sintering

1.4.4 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

1.4.5 Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)

1.4.6 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

1.4.7 Three Dimensional Inkjet printing (3IDP)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Prototyping and Tooling

1.5.3 R&D and Innovation

1.5.4 Manufacturing Complex Products

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market Size

2.1.1 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Production 2014-2025

2.2 3D Printing In Automotive Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 3D Printing In Automotive Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 3D Printing In Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers 3D Printing In Automotive Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into 3D Printing In Automotive Market

2.4 Key Trends for 3D Printing In Automotive Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 3D Printing In Automotive Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 3D Printing In Automotive Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 3D Printing In Automotive Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 3D Printing In Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 3D Printing In Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 3D Printing In Automotive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 3D Printing In Automotive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

