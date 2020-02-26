Global 3D Printing Healthcare market Qualitative Analysis, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Target Audience Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Research Report 2019”.
3D Printing Healthcare market 2019-2025
The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs. In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file.
Global Market Outline: 3D Printing Healthcare Market
The global 3D Printing Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 3D Printing Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing Healthcare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Global 3D Printing Healthcare market is segmented based on device type and end-user
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Healthcare are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:
3D Systems Corporations
Stratasys
SLM Solutions Group
EnvisionTEC
Arcam AB
Organovo Holdings
Oxford Performance Materials
Materialise NV
Bio3D Technologies
Cyfuse Medical K.K
Market size by Product
Droplet Deposition (DD)
Photopolymerization
Laser Beam melting
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Laminated Object Manufacturing
Market size by End User
External wearable devices
Clinical study devices
Implants
Tissue engineering
Market size by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Scope of the Report
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 3D Printing Healthcare market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global 3D Printing Healthcare market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of 3D Printing Healthcare market by identifying its various sub segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global 3D Printing Healthcare companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of 3D Printing Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Printing Healthcare Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size
2.2 3D Printing Healthcare Growth Rate by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 3D Printing Healthcare Sales by Manufacturers
3.2 3D Printing Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 3D Printing Healthcare Price by Manufacturers
3.4 3D Printing Healthcare Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Sales by Product
4.2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Revenue by Product
4.3 3D Printing Healthcare Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America 3D Printing Healthcare by Countries
6.2 North America 3D Printing Healthcare by Product
6.3 North America 3D Printing Healthcare by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe 3D Printing Healthcare by Countries
7.2 Europe 3D Printing Healthcare by Product
7.3 Europe 3D Printing Healthcare by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Healthcare by Countries
8.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Healthcare by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Healthcare by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America 3D Printing Healthcare by Countries
9.2 Central & South America 3D Printing Healthcare by Product
9.3 Central & South America 3D Printing Healthcare by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Healthcare by Countries
10.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Healthcare by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Healthcare by End User
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Forecast by Regions
12.2 3D Printing Healthcare Market Forecast by Product
12.3 3D Printing Healthcare Market Forecast by End User
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 3D Printing Healthcare Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
