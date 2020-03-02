Global 3D Printing Healthcare market by Growth Factors, Regions, Key Players and Applications, Forecast by 2025

A new market study, titled “Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global 3D Printing Healthcare market 2018-2025

The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs. In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file.

Global Market Outline: 3D Printing Healthcare Market

The global 3D Printing Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Printing Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing Healthcare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

3D Systems Corporations

Stratasys

SLM Solutions Group

EnvisionTEC

Arcam AB

Organovo Holdings

Oxford Performance Materials

Materialise NV

Bio3D Technologies

Cyfuse Medical K.K

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Photopolymerization

Laser Beam melting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

External wearable devices

Clinical study devices

Implants

Tissue engineering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 3D Printing Healthcare market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Amateur

1.5.3 Professional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size

2.2 3D Printing Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printing Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Printing Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players in China

7.3 China 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Type

7.4 China 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players in India

10.3 India 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Type

10.4 India 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

