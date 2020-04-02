Global 3D Printing for Automotive Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Global 3D Printing for Automotive Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Description:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of 3D Printing for Automotives in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global 3D Printing for Automotives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3D Systems Corporation

Autodesk

Arcam

Stratasys

Voxeljet

Exone

Hoganas

Optomec

Local Motors

Ponoko

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metal/Metal-Alloy 3D Printing Automotive

Polymer 3D Printing Automotive

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of 3D Printing for Automotive for each application, including

Used for Design

Production of Complex Parts

Manufacture of Lightweight Structural Parts for Automotive

Customized Special Parts and Inspection Instruments

Vehicle Model Production

Other

The automotive sector is so dynamic and vast that had it been a country, it would have been among the largest economies of the world. Employing millions of people across the globe, it accounts for the employment of a significant percentage of the global population. Rigorous experiments have turned ideas into reality, which are entering the mainstream as automotive products at a fast pace. The wave of unprecedented change offers the automotive sector with a bunch of opportunities which has shaped the sector in a better way than it was five years ago. Currently, automotive commitment revolves around enhanced safety, reduced carbon emissions, more efficient engines, cleaner automobiles, and cleaner environment.

Technological advancements and the automotive sector have become synonymous. The automotive industry has worked hand-in-hand with major technology giants to deliver more advanced, safe, and comfortable vehicles. Semi-autonomous capabilities, sensors, cameras, mapping technology that can monitor bind spots, self-parking functionalities, and adaptive cruise control, automatic barking sensors, and various other technologies are customizing driving experiences. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have also become predominant in automobiles, which is likely to disrupt the future of the industry.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

