Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Status, Executive Summary, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast till 2025

The market for 3D Printing is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the 3D Printing sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Request for sample copy of this report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2334823

3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model. 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing produce functional parts and discussed benefits that have been realized in the medical, aerospace & defense sectors.

In the next future years, global market of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) will have a raplid growth. In 2017, global revenue of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) is nearly 8642.3 M USD. And the global growth rate is at 31.42% from 2017 to 2015.

In 2018, the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market size was 8640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market analysis by product type

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

Market analysis by market

Consumer Products

Automotive

Medical and Dental

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse Full Report with TOC https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-3d-printing-additive-manufacturing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Plastics Material

1.4.3 Ceramics Material

1.4.4 Metals Material

1.4.5 Other Material

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Products

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Medical and Dental

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size

2.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market

3.5 Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

To be continue…@

Enquire about this Report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2334823

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like retail market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/