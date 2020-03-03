Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Status, Executive Summary, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast till 2025

The market for 3D Printing is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the 3D Printing sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
Request for sample copy of this report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2334823
3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model. 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing produce functional parts and discussed benefits that have been realized in the medical, aerospace & defense sectors.
In the next future years, global market of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) will have a raplid growth. In 2017, global revenue of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) is nearly 8642.3 M USD. And the global growth rate is at 31.42% from 2017 to 2015.
In 2018, the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market size was 8640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stratasys
3D Systems
Arcam Group
Renishaw
ExOne
Optomec
SLM Solutions
EnvisionTEC
VoxelJet AG
Sciaky Inc
EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions
Market analysis by product type
Plastics Material
Ceramics Material
Metals Material
Other Material
Market analysis by market
Consumer Products
Automotive
Medical and Dental
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Browse Full Report with TOC https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-3d-printing-additive-manufacturing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.2 Plastics Material
1.4.3 Ceramics Material
1.4.4 Metals Material
1.4.5 Other Material
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer Products
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Medical and Dental
1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size
2.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)
2.2.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)
3.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market
3.5 Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
To be continue…@
Enquire about this Report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2334823
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like retail market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact Us
90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)
Email: [email protected]
Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/