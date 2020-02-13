Global 3D Printed Wearables Market 2019-2025: – Global Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Opportunities

Additive manufacturing i.e. 3D printing, turns digital models into real life objects by using a technique called layering. It was used for creating rapid prototypes in the 1980âs but has gradually evolved into a next-generation technology to manufacture both spare parts and even finished products. A wide range of materials can be used in 3D printing like metals, thermoplastics, metal alloys, or ceramics. Right now it is still in its infancy stage but with synthetic biology and nanotechnology, it can transform a great many industries. One area ripe for such change is wearable technology. The 3D printed wearable market includes every kind of wearable like textiles, sports equipment, smart watches, fitness trackers etc. In the 21stÂ century, 3D printing has received significant attention from sports equipment giants like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. The first 3D printed shoe became available in 2016 which really brought the 3D printed wearable market into mainstream consciousness. 3D printing is chosen by manufacturers over traditional manufacturing for several reasons â material performance, low manufacturing cost and simpler process, rapid prototyping, ample aesthetic and physical customization.One of the main drivers for the 3D printed wearables market is a preference of customers to get uniquely designed products. 3D printing allows companies to design a device to perfectly fit an individualâs size or requirements. This would make manufacturing easy along with making the product more appealing to the customer. Another driver can be the focus on health by both consumer technology companies and the general public. For example, 3D printing can be used by sports manufacturers to create shoe soles which enhance a diabeticâs sensory perception. This could enable them to walk more comfortably and they would also be custom designed for each patient. Currently, there is a greater pressure put on manufacturers by both customers as well as the government to be environmentally and socially conscious. 3D printing enables them to save on transportation cost and also dramatically reduces their carbon footprint. While the 3D printed wearables market is still a niche market, it is expected to play an ever-increasing role in the years to come.The U.S is the largest market for wearable technology and is therefore also the largest 3D printed wearable market. This is on account of an advanced economy, high disposable income, strong network infrastructure encouraging mobile device usage, and eagerness to adopt the latest and greatest technology. Within the EU, the key markets are the U.K and Germany. Rising air pollution and a greater focus on environmental sustainability in China and India can be anticipated to drive the Asian 3D printed wearable market in the medium term. China is expected to be a larger wearables market than both the U.S and E.U within this decade on account of their large middle class and increasing prosperity.IIn 2018, the global 3D Printed Wearables market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

3D Printed Wearables market Overview:

Major Brand companies present in Global 3D Printed Wearables market report are:

NikeAdidasUnder ArmourNew BalanceMakerBotMakerArmPrintbot

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

