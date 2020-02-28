Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Polyamide(PA) is a macromolecule with repeating units linked by amide bonds.It occurs both naturally and artificially. Examples of naturally occurring polyamides are proteins, such as wool and silk. Artificially made polyamides can be made through step-growth polymerization or solid-phase synthesis yielding materials such as nylons, aramids, and sodium poly(aspartate).3D PA is Polyamide in 3D Printing.

North America market for 3D PA (polyamide) is expected to register high growth due to increased rate of adoption in end-use industry. Mexico is an emerging market in the region are the key countries in region. North America is also the biggest market for PA11 and PA12 along with Europe. Europe has large number of suppliers of PA11 and PA12. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for the same

Based on type, the PA12 segment is expected to account for the largest share of PA11 and PA12 market in 3D printing in 2018. This segment is estimated to witness high growth owing to the high supply base and increased demand of PA12 in the production of specialized parts. PA11 is a bio-based specialty polyamide. It is environment-friendly and provides better performance than conventional thermoplastics. This is expected to result in the growth of bio-based & specialty segment globally from a strategic point of view

Global 3D PA (Polyamide) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3D PA (Polyamide).

This report researches the worldwide 3D PA (Polyamide) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 3D PA (Polyamide) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3D Systems

Stratasys

Evonik

Arkema

EOS

CRP

Golden Plastics

3D PA (Polyamide) Breakdown Data by Type

PA 11

PA 12

3D PA (Polyamide) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

3D PA (Polyamide) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

3D PA (Polyamide) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D PA (Polyamide) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D PA (Polyamide) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PA 11

1.4.3 PA 12

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Production

2.1.1 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 3D PA (Polyamide) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 3D PA (Polyamide) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 3D PA (Polyamide) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 3D PA (Polyamide) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 3D PA (Polyamide) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 3D PA (Polyamide) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 3D PA (Polyamide) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 3D PA (Polyamide) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 3D PA (Polyamide) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 3D PA (Polyamide) Production by Regions

4.1 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States 3D PA (Polyamide) Production

4.2.2 United States 3D PA (Polyamide) Revenue

TOC continued…!

