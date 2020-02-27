Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market is expected to grow at impressive CAGR of 55% by 2022

3D mapping is the process of collecting location and attributes information and presenting it in a three-dimensional form covering its latitude, longitude and height above the sea level. Even though the map is flat is is unlike any ordinary geographical map but gives a sense of depth and size. Photogrammetry and Orth mosaics are often used to create 3D maps. It has a range of industrial applications. 3D modelling takes this technology a step ahead by creating models from the data collected. It could be prepared in a two-dimensional form using 3D rendering or through computer software or could be physically created using 3D printers. The models could be displayed using computer simulation. The data is collected via various 3D scanners and tools for intelligent data integration.

Market Dynamics

The global market for 3D mapping and 3D modelling is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55% over the next five years to reach and estimated size of US $40Bn. Even though the two markets can co-exist independently both of them are playing on the same fields. Automobiles, Construction, Healthcare, Transportation and Entertainment are among the major industries where the solution can be deployed. To draw a 3D view of any construction site, to design vehicles or to study the human body, it can be used in a variety of applications. Also, the ease of availability of 3S scanners and equipment is further driving the growth of this market by increasing its demand in varied sectors. Another major factor for its growth is the increasing integration of applications and smartphones causing market players like Nokia, Samsung, to enter the market.

Market Segmentation

The market for 3D mapping and modelling can be segmented on basis of application into 3D Project Mapping, Mapping and Navigation, Texture Mapping, Mobile Mapping, Laser Mapping, Video Mapping and others. The market can be segmented into mapping and modelling based on type. Based on end user industry, it can be segmented into Healthcare, Entertainment and Media, Buildingand Construction, Automotive, Transportation, Defense and others. The rising population and urbanization is leading to a high growth in construction sector thereby expecting the largest demand in coming years. Amazing 3D experience even on smartphones is likely to spur the demand for 3D mapping and modelling even in the smartphone markets.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America currently holds the largest share in the market. However, APAC and MEA markets are expected to grow the fastest.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industry areFoudry Ltd. PixologicInc, Lightwave 3D, 3D-Coat, Apple Inc., Airbus Defence and Space, Autodesk Inc, Blender, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Softree technical systems Inc., Maxon Computers, SAAB, Cybercity 3D, Trimble, Intermap technologies, Topcon Corporation and ESRI among others.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

