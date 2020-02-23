Global 3D Machine Vision Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global 3D machine vision market is expected to reach USD 2,890.88 million by 2025 from USD 1,142.86 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software
On the basis of application, market is segmented into quality assurance & inspection, measurement, positioning & guidance, identification, verification and others
On the basis of product, market is segmented PC-based systems and smart camera-based system. In 2018, PC-based systems segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period
The global 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of vertical into industrial and non-industrial. In 2018, non-industrial segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Global 3D machine vision market competition by top players include –
SGS SA dominated the 3D machine vision market accounting largest market share followed by Eurofins Scientific, and Bureau Veritas along with other players such as
Cognex corporation
Omron corporation
keyence corporation
Isra vision ag
Basler ag
Baumer Optronic GMBH
HERMARY Opto Electronics INC
LMI Technologies
MVTEC Software GMBH
National Instruments Corporation
Stemmer Imaging
Sick AG
Texas Instruments, Inc
Tordivel AS
