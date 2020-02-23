Global 3D Machine Vision Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global 3D machine vision market is expected to reach USD 2,890.88 million by 2025 from USD 1,142.86 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software

On the basis of application, market is segmented into quality assurance & inspection, measurement, positioning & guidance, identification, verification and others

On the basis of product, market is segmented PC-based systems and smart camera-based system. In 2018, PC-based systems segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period

The global 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of vertical into industrial and non-industrial. In 2018, non-industrial segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global 3D machine vision market competition by top players include –

SGS SA dominated the 3D machine vision market accounting largest market share followed by Eurofins Scientific, and Bureau Veritas along with other players such as

Cognex corporation

Omron corporation

keyence corporation

Isra vision ag

Basler ag

Baumer Optronic GMBH

HERMARY Opto Electronics INC

LMI Technologies

MVTEC Software GMBH

National Instruments Corporation

Stemmer Imaging

Sick AG

Texas Instruments, Inc

Tordivel AS

