Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market Insights, Applications, Technological Improvements, Future Expectations and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled "Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market" Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

In microelectronics, a three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D IC) is an integrated circuit manufactured by stacking silicon wafers or dies and interconnecting them vertically using, for instance, through-silicon vias (TSVs) or Cu-Cu connections, so that they behave as a single device to achieve performance improvements at reduced power and smaller footprint than conventional two dimensional processes.While a 2.5-dimensional integrated circuit (2.5D IC) is a package with an active electronic components (for example, a die or a chip) stacked on an interposer through conductive bumps or TSVs.

3D TSV in 3D IC and 2.5D IC market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of geographic regions, Asia-Pacific acquired largest market for 3D IC and 2.5D IC in 2018.The large market in Asia-Pacific is owing to the broad scope of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packages in various consumer electronics applications, particularly in smartphones and tablets.

The 3D IC and 2.5D IC market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3D IC and 2.5D IC.

This report presents the worldwide 3D IC and 2.5D IC market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TSMC (Taiwan)

Samsung (South Korea)

Toshiba (Japan)

ASE Group (Taiwan)

Amkor (U.S.)

UMC (Taiwan)

Stmicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Broadcom (U.S.)

Intel (U.S.)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics (China)

3D IC and 2.5D IC Breakdown Data by Type

3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging

3D TSV

2.5D

3D IC and 2.5D IC Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Industry sector

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Smart technologies

Medical devices

3D IC and 2.5D IC Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

3D IC and 2.5D IC Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D IC and 2.5D IC Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging

1.4.3 3D TSV

1.4.4 2.5D

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer electronics

1.5.3 Telecommunication

1.5.4 Industry sector

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Military and Aerospace

1.5.7 Smart technologies

1.5.8 Medical devices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market Size

2.1.1 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Production 2014-2025

2.2 3D IC and 2.5D IC Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 3D IC and 2.5D IC Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 3D IC and 2.5D IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers 3D IC and 2.5D IC Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market

2.4 Key Trends for 3D IC and 2.5D IC Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 3D IC and 2.5D IC Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 3D IC and 2.5D IC Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 3D IC and 2.5D IC Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 3D IC and 2.5D IC Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 3D IC and 2.5D IC Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 3D IC and 2.5D IC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 3D IC and 2.5D IC Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

