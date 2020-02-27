Global 3d Cell Culture Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Lonza, Merck, Nano3D Biosciences, 3D Biotek, Global Cell Solutions, Corning, Emulate, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Description:

A 3D cell culture is an environment created artificially in which biological cells are permitted to grow or interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. Unlike 2D environments, a 3D cell culture allows cells in vitro to grow in all directions, similar to how they would grow in vivo. These three-dimensional cultures are usually grown in bioreactors, small capsules where the cells can grow into 3D cell colonies or spheroids. Approximately, per bioreactor 300 spheroids are usually grown. For decades, three-dimensional (3D) cell culture has been employed by stem cell scientists, cancer researchers, tissue engineers and cell biologists. Early adopters of 3D cell culture technology have given the advantage of better data with innovative knowledge of tissue and cancer behavior.

Market Dynamics:

Due to increasing prevalence of various types of cancer, the focus on finding an effective and affordable cure for cancer has expanded. Thus one of the primary drivers in the 3D cell culture market is increased investment in healthcare, R&D, and other research-related activities. Large-sized companies have focused on product launch to cater to the specific requirements of the researchers, whereas the novelty of customized 3D cell culture products has encouraged small companies to enter the market. Further, the demand for 3D cell culture products has been fuelled by the potential of this technology to replace and reduce the usage of animal models for histological analysis and biochemical assays thus driving growth in the coming years. Also, the emergence of technology with respect to spheroid formation and matured assay methods is expected to foster the emergence of 3D optimized assays, kits, and protocols, in turn, expediting the entire research process.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in terms of technology, end users, applications, and geography. In terms of technology, the market is segmented majorly into scaffold-based platforms and scaffold-free platforms. Scaffold-free is further subdivided into microfluidic, magnetic levitation, 3D petrisidhes, ultra-low attachment plates, 3D bioreactors & 3D bioprinting. Scaffold-based is also further sub-segmented into hydrogels/ecmanalogs, solid scaffolds, and micropatterned surfaces. Applications covered in the study include cancer, stem cell research, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, 3D printing microfluidics and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes and contract research laboratories.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The market can be segmented on the basis of geography into major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market Lonza, Merck, Nano3D Biosciences, 3D Biotek, Global Cell Solutions, Corning, Emulate, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

