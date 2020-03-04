Global 3D CAD Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

3D CAD Software is used to establish 3D model.

The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2016 as this software can be directly installed on the user’s workstation. Companies are offering their customers with on-premise products and solutions such as electronic software downloads for product updates along with initial product fulfillments.

3D CAD’s on-premise products provide safety software solutions designed to meet the needs of police departments, fire departments, and other public safety solutions. Moreover, these solutions help in bringing 3D CAD to mobiles by configuring products and solutions according to customer’s preferences.

The cloud-based 3D CAD software offers the same benefits and capabilities as its on-premise counterpart. However, cloud-based CAD offers cloud services through an app and is updated on a remote server, which can be accessed by paying a monthly or annual fee.

The manufacturing segment dominated the industry in 2016 by capturing a revenue share of over 20%. The evolution of solutions such as 4-, 5-, and C-axis machines is expected to augment the demand for 3D CAD software in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the software assists manufacturers to develop prototypes and simulate the movement of components or parts in the production process. It also allows them to get a magnified version of the model by getting a 3D view of the product. The increasing investment in various 3D printing technologies is helping the production of different production parts with a wide variety of materials depending upon the requirements of the end user. The software helps manufacturers to quickly design tooling, jigs, fixtures, and custom gauges and components of work holding.

This report focuses on the global 3D CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

SelfCAD

Dassault Systemes

Symmetry Solutions

IronCAD

Trimble Inc

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

Oracle Corporation.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Bricsys NV

CAXA Technology,

Schott Systeme GmbH

Graphisoft SE

Intergraph Corporation

SolidWorks Corporation

ZWCAD Software,

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D CAD Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

