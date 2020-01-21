Global 3D CAD Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Summary
3D CAD, or 3-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.
In 2018, the global 3D CAD market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D CAD development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Dassault Systemes
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
3D Systems
BobCAD-CAM
Cadonix
CAXA
Graebert
Gstarsoft
IronCAD
OnShape
Robert McNeel & Associates
Schott Systeme
Tebis Technische Informationssysteme
TurboCAD
YFCAD
ZWSoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate Enterprise
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D CAD development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
