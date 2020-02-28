Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Advanced Technology, Strategies, Leading Players and Forecast from 2019-2025

This research report titled “Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the 3D Bioprinting Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the 3D Bioprinting Market.
3D Bioprinting is the utilization of 3D printing and 3D printinglike techniques to combine cells, growth factors, and biomaterials to fabricate biomedical parts that maximally imitate natural tissue characteristics.
The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into four broad categories, namely, microextrusion, inkjet, laser-assisted, and magnetic 3D bioprinting.The global inkjet based 3D bioprinting market is anticipated to reach 1423.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2017 to 2025. Magnetic 3D bioprinting is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global 3D Bioprinting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Bioprinting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Bioprinting development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Organovo Holdings
Envisiontec
Nano 3D Biosciences
Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
Regenhu
Aspect Biosystems
Biobots
Cellink
Gesim
Poietis
Regenovo Biotechnology
3Dynamic Systems
Market analysis by product type
Magnetic 3D Bioprinting
Laser-assisted Bioprinting
Inkjet 3D Bioprinting
Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting
Market analysis by market
Clinical Applications
Skin
Bone
Blood Vessels
Research Applications
Drug and Medical Research
Regenerative Medicine
3D Cell Culture
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.2 Magnetic 3D Bioprinting
1.4.3 Laser-assisted Bioprinting
1.4.4 Inkjet 3D Bioprinting
1.4.5 Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Bioprinting Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.5.2 Clinical Applications
1.5.3 Skin
1.5.4 Bone
1.5.5 Blood Vessels
1.5.6 Research Applications
1.5.7 Drug and Medical Research
1.5.8 Regenerative Medicine
1.5.9 3D Cell Culture
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 3D Bioprinting Market Size
2.2 3D Bioprinting Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Bioprinting Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)
2.2.2 3D Bioprinting Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 3D Bioprinting Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)
3.2 3D Bioprinting Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Bioprinting Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Bioprinting Market
3.5 Key Players 3D Bioprinting Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players 3D Bioprinting Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
