Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Market Report with Regional Analysis, Cost Structure and Forecast Until 2025

A newly compiled business intelligent report, titled “Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been publicized to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) online repository. The study revolves around the analysis of (30% Glass Filled Nylon) market, covering key industry developments and market opportunity map during the mentioned forecast period. This report further conveys quantitative & qualitative analysis on the concerned market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. As the report proceeds, information regarding the prominent trends as well as opportunities in the key geographical segments have also been explained, thus enabling companies to be able to make region-specific strategies for gaining competitive lead.

Glass Filled Nylon is a mouldable composite material. It comprises short glass-fibres in a matrix of a nylon material. It is used to manufacture a wide range of structural components by injection or compression moulding.

Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 30% Glass Filled Nylon.

This report researches the worldwide 30% Glass Filled Nylon market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 30% Glass Filled Nylon breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DowDuPont

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

Evonik Industries

Arkema

Nylatech

RTP Company

Ensinger GmbH

Radici Group

EMS Grivory

Akro-Plastic GmbH

Ascend Performance Materials

Fukuang Plastic

30% Glass Filled Nylon Breakdown Data by Type

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

30% Glass Filled Nylon Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others

30% Glass Filled Nylon Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

30% Glass Filled Nylon Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents



Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 30% Glass Filled Nylon Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Injection Molding

1.4.3 Extrusion Molding

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Production

2.1.1 Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global 30% Glass Filled Nylon Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 30% Glass Filled Nylon Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 30% Glass Filled Nylon Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 30% Glass Filled Nylon Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 30% Glass Filled Nylon Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 30% Glass Filled Nylon Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 30% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 30% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 30% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 30% Glass Filled Nylon Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

