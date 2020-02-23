Global 2D Machine Vision Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global 2D machine vision market was valued at USD 3,142.86 million in 2017 and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on component, the market is segmented into lighting, lenses, image sensor, vision processing and communications.

On the basis of application, market is segmented into Inspection gauging, pattern recognition, identification, location analysis and others.

On the basis of platform, market is segmented into standalone vision systems, vision sensors, image based barcode reader, vision controllers and PC-based. In 2018, standalone vision systems segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of industry, market is segmented into ten notable segments; semiconductor & electronics, logistics, metal, food, plastic, healthcare, automotive, printing, food, aerospace and defense industries.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global 2D machine vision market competition by top players include –

Cognex Corporation dominated the 2D machine vision market accounting largest market share followed by SICK AG, and Omron Corporation along with other players such as

National Instruments Corporation

ISRA Vision AG

Sick AG, Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

Tordivel AS, Vitronic GmBH

USS Vision

Jadak

Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.

Balluff GmBH

Optronis GmBH

Simac Techniev AG

