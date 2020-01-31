Global 2019 Time Switch Industry Depth Research Report

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Time Switch Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 109 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A time switch is a device that has a built-in mechanical or electronic timer that turns an electrical circuit on and off at certain times of the day. The electrical current typically is used to perform a task that otherwise would be done by a person. Time Switch work in a variety of areas, such as irrigation or other water pumps, indoor or outdoor lighting, ventilation systems and other devices that need to be turned on and off throughout the day. A time switch automatically performs these tasks so that a person doesn’t have to remember to do so or have to physically flip a switch at certain times every day.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Intermatic Incorporated, Leviton, Legrand, Honeywell, Hager and so on. The production value of Time Switch is about 1305.7 Million USD in 2016.

North America is the largest production of Time Switch, with a production revenue market share nearly 36.29% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share over 32.49% in 2016. China is another important production market of Time Switch.

Time Switch used in industry including Lightings, Appliances, Industrial Devices and Others. Report data showed that 36.29% of the Time Switch market demand in Lightings, 28.28% in Appliances, and 20.40 % in Industrial Devices in 2016.

There are two kinds’ productions constituting the Time Switch, which are Digital Time Switch and Analogue Time Switch. Analogue Time Switch is important in the Time Switch, with a production market share nearly 51.05% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Time Switch industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Time Switch have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Time Switch market is valued at 1380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Time Switch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Time Switch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intermatic Incorporated

leviton

Legrand

Honeywell

Hager

Havells India Ltd

Theben Group

Eaton

OMRON

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Sangamo

Hugo MÃ¼ller

Panasonic Japan

Finder SPA

Enerlites

Any Electronics Co.,Ltd



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital Time Switch

Analogue Time Switch

Segment by Application

Lightings

Appliances

Industrial Devices

Others

