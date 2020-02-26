Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the 20% Glass Filled Nylon market. This study is titled “Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period between 2019 and 2025.
Glass Filled Nylon is a mouldable composite material. It comprises short glass-fibres in a matrix of a nylon material. It is used to manufacture a wide range of structural components by injection or compression moulding.
Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 20% Glass Filled Nylon.
This report researches the worldwide 20% Glass Filled Nylon market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global 20% Glass Filled Nylon breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DowDuPont
BASF
Asahi Kasei
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
Evonik Industries
Arkema
Nylatech
RTP Company
Ensinger GmbH
Radici Group
Akro-Plastic GmbH
Ascend Performance Materials
Fukuang Plastic
20% Glass Filled Nylon Breakdown Data by Type
Injection Molding
Extrusion Molding
20% Glass Filled Nylon Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Others
20% Glass Filled Nylon Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
20% Glass Filled Nylon Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 20% Glass Filled Nylon :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 20% Glass Filled Nylon Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Injection Molding
1.4.3 Extrusion Molding
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Production
2.1.1 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 20% Glass Filled Nylon Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key 20% Glass Filled Nylon Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 20% Glass Filled Nylon Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 20% Glass Filled Nylon Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 20% Glass Filled Nylon Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 20% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 20% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 20% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 20% Glass Filled Nylon Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
