Global 2-Norbornene Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global 2-Norbornene market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2-Norbornene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Norbornene or norbornylene or norcamphene is a bridged cyclic hydrocarbon. It is a white solid with a pungent sour odor. The molecule consists of a cyclohexene ring with a methylene bridge between carbons 1 and 4. The molecule carries a double bond which induces significant ring strain and significant reactivity.

The 2-Norbornene industry is an oligopoly, that is, a market with a very limited number of producers, a result of the high market entry barriers of high capital costs and the time-consuming and expensive process of product specification for final usage. The main players are Japanese manufacturers；the main production areas are located in Japan and Germany. TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals and JSR are the world’s leading market players. TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals and JSR are the COC manufacturer in the world, and 2-Norbornene is an essential intermediate for the synthesis of COC. More than 97% of the products are used in the synthesis of COC, and only a small percentage of the products are sold to the external market.

The global 2-Norbornene market was 435.6 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 463.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the 2-Norbornene market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 2-Norbornene in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

Zeon

Mitsui Chemicals

JSR

Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited

…

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

In 2018, Industrial Grade accounted for a major share of 99% in the global 2-Norbornene market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 51653 MT by 2025 from 45317 MT in 2018.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceutical

Insecticide

Special Spice

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

In 2-Norbornene market, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 50767 (MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.85% during 2018 and 2025. It means that 2-Norbornene will be promising in the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) field in the next couple of years.

