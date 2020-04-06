In this report, the Global 2-Norbornene Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2-Norbornene Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Norbornene or norbornylene or norcamphene is a bridged cyclic hydrocarbon. It is a white solid with a pungent sour odor. The molecule consists of a cyclohexene ring with a methylene bridge between carbons 1 and 4. The molecule carries a double bond which induces significant ring strain and significant reactivity.

The 2-Norbornene industry is an oligopoly, that is, a market with a very limited number of producers, a result of the high market entry barriers of high capital costs and the time-consuming and expensive process of product specification for final usage. The main players are Japanese manufacturers；the main production areas are located in Japan and Germany. TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals and JSR are the world’s leading market players. TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals and JSR are the COC manufacturer in the world, and 2-Norbornene is an essential intermediate for the synthesis of COC. More than 97% of the products are used in the synthesis of COC, and only a small percentage of the products are sold to the external market.

The global 2-Norbornene market was valued at 435.6 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 463.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Norbornene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Norbornene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 2-Norbornene in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 2-Norbornene manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

Zeon

Mitsui Chemicals

JSR

Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited

Segment by Regions

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

In 2018, Industrial Grade accounted for a major share of 99% in the global 2-Norbornene market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 51653 MT by 2025 from 45317 MT in 2018.

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Insecticide

Special Spice

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

In 2-Norbornene market, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 50767 (MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.85% during 2018 and 2025. It means that 2-Norbornene will be promising in the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) field in the next couple of years.

