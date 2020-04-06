Global 2-Norbornene Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global 2-Norbornene market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2-Norbornene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Norbornene or norbornylene or norcamphene is a bridged cyclic hydrocarbon. It is a white solid with a pungent sour odor. The molecule consists of a cyclohexene ring with a methylene bridge between carbons 1 and 4. The molecule carries a double bond which induces significant ring strain and significant reactivity.

The 2-Norbornene industry is an oligopoly, that is, a market with a very limited number of producers, a result of the high market entry barriers of high capital costs and the time-consuming and expensive process of product specification for final usage. The main players are Japanese manufacturers；the main production areas are located in Japan and Germany. TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals and JSR are the world’s leading market players. TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals and JSR are the COC manufacturer in the world, and 2-Norbornene is an essential intermediate for the synthesis of COC. More than 97% of the products are used in the synthesis of COC, and only a small percentage of the products are sold to the external market.

The 2-Norbornene market was valued at 435.6 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 463.7 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Norbornene.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of 2-Norbornene, presents the global 2-Norbornene market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the 2-Norbornene capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of 2-Norbornene by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

Zeon

Mitsui Chemicals

JSR

Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited

Market Segment by Product Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

In 2018, Industrial Grade accounted for a major share of 99% in the global 2-Norbornene market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 51653 MT by 2025 from 45317 MT in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Insecticide

Special Spice

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

In 2-Norbornene market, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 50767 (MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.85% during 2018 and 2025. It means that 2-Norbornene will be promising in the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 2-Norbornene status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key 2-Norbornene manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2-Norbornene are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

