Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

2-Naphthaleneboronic acid, a white powder, is mainly used to produce electronic materials or pharmaceutical intermediates etc.

Globally, production of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid is mainly concentrated in China. In 2018, 96.03% 2-naphthaleneboronic acid was produced in the country.When considering the consumption, 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid consumption regions keep consistent with OLED production distribution. In 2018, 34.73%, 26.50% and 16.60% 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid were consumed in China, Korea and Japan respectively. China is not only the biggest producer, but also the largest consumer of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid.2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid, appearing as white powder, is mainly used as OLED and pharmaceutical intermediate presently. Since OLED is still in the stage of starting, the demand of of 2-naphthaleneboronic acid is limited and manufacturers are middle and small sized.

The global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market was valued at 4 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Puyang Huicheng Electronic

Jinan Finer Chemical

Green Guardee

Changzhou Wujin Ming Huang Chemical

Shifeng Technology

Trusyn Chem-tech

Hebei Delongtai Chemical

SHIRATORI Pharmaceutical

Segment by Regions

China

Japan

Segment by Type

98% Purity

≥99% Purity

In 2018, 98% Purity accounted for a major share of 61.51% the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market. This product segment is poised to reach 2811.88 K USD by 2025 from 2175.42 K USD in 2018.

Segment by Application

OLED

Pharmaceutical

In 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market, the OLED holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9533 (Kg) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2019 and 2025.

