Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

2-Naphthaleneboronic acid, a white powder, is mainly used to produce electronic materials or pharmaceutical intermediates etc.
Globally, production of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid is mainly concentrated in China. In 2018, 96.03% 2-naphthaleneboronic acid was produced in the country.When considering the consumption, 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid consumption regions keep consistent with OLED production distribution. In 2018, 34.73%, 26.50% and 16.60% 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid were consumed in China, Korea and Japan respectively. China is not only the biggest producer, but also the largest consumer of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid.2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid, appearing as white powder, is mainly used as OLED and pharmaceutical intermediate presently. Since OLED is still in the stage of starting, the demand of of 2-naphthaleneboronic acid is limited and manufacturers are middle and small sized.
The global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market was valued at 4 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.
In 2018, 98% Purity accounted for a major share of 61.51% the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market. This product segment is poised to reach 2811.88 K USD by 2025 from 2175.42 K USD in 2018.
In 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market, the OLED holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9533 (Kg) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2019 and 2025.
