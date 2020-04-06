In this report, the Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-2-naphthaleneboronic-acid-cas-32316-92-0-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
2-Naphthaleneboronic acid, a white powder, is mainly used to produce electronic materials or pharmaceutical intermediates etc.
Globally, production of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid is mainly concentrated in China. In 2018, 96.03% 2-naphthaleneboronic acid was produced in the country.When considering the consumption, 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid consumption regions keep consistent with OLED production distribution. In 2018, 34.73%, 26.50% and 16.60% 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid were consumed in China, Korea and Japan respectively. China is not only the biggest producer, but also the largest consumer of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid.2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid, appearing as white powder, is mainly used as OLED and pharmaceutical intermediate presently. Since OLED is still in the stage of starting, the demand of of 2-naphthaleneboronic acid is limited and manufacturers are middle and small sized.
Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market size will increase to 5 Million US$ by 2025, from 4 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0).
This report researches the worldwide 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like China and Japan..
This study categorizes the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Puyang Huicheng Electronic
Jinan Finer Chemical
Green Guardee
Changzhou Wujin Ming Huang Chemical
Shifeng Technology
Trusyn Chem-tech
Hebei Delongtai Chemical
SHIRATORI Pharmaceutical
2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Breakdown Data by Type
98% Purity
≥99% Purity
In 2018, 98% Purity accounted for a major share of 61.51% the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market. This product segment is poised to reach 2811.88 K USD by 2025 from 2175.42 K USD in 2018.
2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Breakdown Data by Application
OLED
Pharmaceutical
In 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market, the OLED holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9533 (Kg) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2019 and 2025.
2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Production Breakdown Data by Region
China
Japan
2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-2-naphthaleneboronic-acid-cas-32316-92-0-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market
- Challenges to market growth for Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com