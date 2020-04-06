Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

2-Naphthaleneboronic acid, a white powder, is mainly used to produce electronic materials or pharmaceutical intermediates etc.

Globally, production of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid is mainly concentrated in China. In 2018, 96.03% 2-naphthaleneboronic acid was produced in the country.When considering the consumption, 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid consumption regions keep consistent with OLED production distribution. In 2018, 34.73%, 26.50% and 16.60% 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid were consumed in China, Korea and Japan respectively. China is not only the biggest producer, but also the largest consumer of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid.2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid, appearing as white powder, is mainly used as OLED and pharmaceutical intermediate presently. Since OLED is still in the stage of starting, the demand of of 2-naphthaleneboronic acid is limited and manufacturers are middle and small sized.

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market size will increase to 5 Million US$ by 2025, from 4 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0).

This report researches the worldwide 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like China and Japan..

This study categorizes the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Puyang Huicheng Electronic

Jinan Finer Chemical

Green Guardee

Changzhou Wujin Ming Huang Chemical

Shifeng Technology

Trusyn Chem-tech

Hebei Delongtai Chemical

SHIRATORI Pharmaceutical

2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Breakdown Data by Type

98% Purity

≥99% Purity

In 2018, 98% Purity accounted for a major share of 61.51% the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market. This product segment is poised to reach 2811.88 K USD by 2025 from 2175.42 K USD in 2018.

2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Breakdown Data by Application

OLED

Pharmaceutical

In 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market, the OLED holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9533 (Kg) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2019 and 2025.

