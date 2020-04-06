Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

2-Naphthaleneboronic acid, a white powder, is mainly used to produce electronic materials or pharmaceutical intermediates etc.

Globally, production of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid is mainly concentrated in China. In 2018, 96.03% 2-naphthaleneboronic acid was produced in the country.When considering the consumption, 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid consumption regions keep consistent with OLED production distribution. In 2018, 34.73%, 26.50% and 16.60% 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid were consumed in China, Korea and Japan respectively. China is not only the biggest producer, but also the largest consumer of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid.2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid, appearing as white powder, is mainly used as OLED and pharmaceutical intermediate presently. Since OLED is still in the stage of starting, the demand of of 2-naphthaleneboronic acid is limited and manufacturers are middle and small sized.

The 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market was valued at 4 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0), presents the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

98% Purity

≥99% Purity

In 2018, 98% Purity accounted for a major share of 61.51% the global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market. This product segment is poised to reach 2811.88 K USD by 2025 from 2175.42 K USD in 2018.

OLED

Pharmaceutical

In 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0) market, the OLED holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9533 (Kg) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2019 and 2025.

