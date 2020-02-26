Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Production, Size, Value, Regions, Manufacturers and Forecast Until 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

This colorless, viscous liquid is a carboxylic acid with an acrid unpleasant odor. It is soluble in warm water and miscible with most organic solvents.

Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid.

This report researches the worldwide 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Chemical

MGC

Kuraray

LG

Dow

Basf

Evonik

Formosa

Hefa Chem

Jiangsu Sanyi

2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Acetone Cyanohydrin Method

Isobutylene Oxidation Method

2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Ester Synthesis

Coating Field

Adhesive Field

Textile Field

Others

2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acetone Cyanohydrin Method

1.4.3 Isobutylene Oxidation Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Ester Synthesis

1.5.3 Coating Field

1.5.4 Adhesive Field

1.5.5 Textile Field

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Production

2.1.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

