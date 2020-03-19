In this report, the Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate downstream is wide and recently 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, and others. Globally, the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Coatings and Reactive Resins. Coatings and Reactive Resins accounts for nearly 67.25% of total downstream consumption of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate can be mainly divided into 93%Purity97%, 97%Purity99% and 99%Purity which 97%Purity99% captures about 49.87% of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate.

Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market size will increase to 510 Million US$ by 2025, from 400 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate capacity, production, value, price and market share of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

Sanmu Group

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Type

93%Purity97%

97%Purity99%

99%Purity

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Application

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

Others

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



