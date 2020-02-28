Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Type, Key Players and Forecast Period during 2019- 2025

The global market status for 2-Ethylhexanol is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the 2-Ethylhexanol market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) is a branched, eight-carbon chiral alcohol. It is a colorless liquid that is poorly soluble in water but soluble in most organic solvents.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) is used in manufacture of chemical intermediaries and solvents, coatings and paints, agrochemicals, metallurgy. The chemical intermediaries and solvents segment is estimated to be the largest with a high market valuation. This segment is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The coatings and paints segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to push the growth of the global market in the years to follow

Global 2-Ethylhexanol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Ethylhexanol.

This report researches the worldwide 2-Ethylhexanol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 2-Ethylhexanol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Dow Chemical

LG Chem

Ineos

KH Chemicals

Biesterfeld

SABIC

China National Petroleum

Arkema

Eastman

Grupa Azoty

Banner

Mitsubishi

Sinopec

Formosa Plastic

Elekeiroz

Zak

Fred Holmberg

Chengdu XiYa Chemical

Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech

2-Ethylhexanol Breakdown Data by Type

Lower than 99% Purity

99%-99.5% Purity

Higher than 99.5% Purity

2-Ethylhexanol Breakdown Data by Application

Coatings and Paints

Chemical Intermediaries and Solvents

Agrochemicals

Metallurgy

2-Ethylhexanol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

2-Ethylhexanol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-Ethylhexanol Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lower than 99% Purity

1.4.3 99%-99.5% Purity

1.4.4 Higher than 99.5% Purity

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Coatings and Paints

1.5.3 Chemical Intermediaries and Solvents

1.5.4 Agrochemicals

1.5.5 Metallurgy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production

2.1.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 2-Ethylhexanol Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 2-Ethylhexanol Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

