Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Type, Key Players and Forecast Period during 2019- 2025

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) is a branched, eight-carbon chiral alcohol. It is a colorless liquid that is poorly soluble in water but soluble in most organic solvents.
2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) is used in manufacture of chemical intermediaries and solvents, coatings and paints, agrochemicals, metallurgy. The chemical intermediaries and solvents segment is estimated to be the largest with a high market valuation. This segment is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The coatings and paints segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to push the growth of the global market in the years to follow
Global 2-Ethylhexanol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Ethylhexanol.
This report researches the worldwide 2-Ethylhexanol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global 2-Ethylhexanol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Dow Chemical
LG Chem
Ineos
KH Chemicals
Biesterfeld
SABIC
China National Petroleum
Arkema
Eastman
Grupa Azoty
Banner
Mitsubishi
Sinopec
Formosa Plastic
Elekeiroz
Zak
Fred Holmberg
Chengdu XiYa Chemical
Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech
2-Ethylhexanol Breakdown Data by Type
Lower than 99% Purity
99%-99.5% Purity
Higher than 99.5% Purity
2-Ethylhexanol Breakdown Data by Application
Coatings and Paints
Chemical Intermediaries and Solvents
Agrochemicals
Metallurgy
2-Ethylhexanol Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
2-Ethylhexanol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Ethylhexanol Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Lower than 99% Purity
1.4.3 99%-99.5% Purity
1.4.4 Higher than 99.5% Purity
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Coatings and Paints
1.5.3 Chemical Intermediaries and Solvents
1.5.4 Agrochemicals
1.5.5 Metallurgy
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production
2.1.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 2-Ethylhexanol Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key 2-Ethylhexanol Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
