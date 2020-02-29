Global 2-Butene Market Analysis, Price, Evolution, Type, Manufacturers and Forecast until 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global 2-Butene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of the 2-Butene with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the 2-Butene on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.
The whole supply chain of 2-Butene has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of 2-Butene, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.
2-Butene is an acyclic alkene with four carbon atoms. It is the simplest alkene exhibiting cis/trans-isomerism (also known as (E/Z)-isomerism); that is, it exists as two geometric isomers cis-2-butene ((Z)-2-butene) and trans-2-butene ((E)-2-butene).
Global 2-Butene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Butene.
This report researches the worldwide 2-Butene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global 2-Butene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Linde Gas
Air Liquide
Praxair
Matheson
2-Butene Breakdown Data by Type
cis-2-Butene
trans-2-Butene
2-Butene Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical Intermediate
Chemical Synthesis
Laboratories & Analysis
2-Butene Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
2-Butene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
