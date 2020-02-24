Global 1,4-dioxane Market Growth, Future Market Trends, Demand and Future Forecast until 2025

The global market status for 1,4-dioxane Market is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global 1,4-dioxane Market” Research Report 2019, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the 1,4-dioxane Market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

The global 1,4-dioxane market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 1,4-dioxane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 1, 4-dioxane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TCI(JP)

HBCChem(US)

CarboMer(US)

Apollo Scientific(UK)

AccuStandard(US)

Dr. Ehrenstorfer GmbH(DE)

Avonchem(UK)

BASF(DE)

MP Biomedicals(US)

Sigma-Aldrich(CH)

Alfa Aesar(US)

Watson International(CN)

Henan CoreyChem(CN)

Acros(BE)

SCIENTIFIC OEM(IN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<99%

99-99.8%

>99.8%

Segment by Application

Medicine

Solvent

Chemical Industry

Others

Table of Contents



Executive Summary

1 1,4-dioxane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,4-dioxane

1.2 1,4-dioxane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,4-dioxane Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 <99%

1.2.3 99-99.8%

1.2.4 >99.8%

1.3 1,4-dioxane Segment by Application

1.3.1 1,4-dioxane Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Medicine

1.3.3 Solvent

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global 1,4-dioxane Market by Region

1.3.1 Global 1,4-dioxane Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global 1,4-dioxane Market Size

1.4.1 Global 1,4-dioxane Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 1,4-dioxane Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 1,4-dioxane Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,4-dioxane Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 1,4-dioxane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 1,4-dioxane Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 1,4-dioxane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 1,4-dioxane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,4-dioxane Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 1,4-dioxane Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1,4-dioxane Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 1,4-dioxane Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 1,4-dioxane Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 1,4-dioxane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 1,4-dioxane Production

3.4.1 North America 1,4-dioxane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 1,4-dioxane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 1,4-dioxane Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,4-dioxane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 1,4-dioxane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 1,4-dioxane Production (2014-2019)

