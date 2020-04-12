In this report, the Global 1,2,4,5-Tetramethylbenzene (Durene) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1,2,4,5-Tetramethylbenzene (Durene) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1,2,4,5-tetramethylbenzene, namely durene, is a kind of colorless crystals solid powder(some companies’ products are liquid for their low technology) with the formula C6H2(CH3)4. They can be divided into industry grade and reagent grade. They can be used for manufacturing PMDA, as organic synthesis intermediate or in other fields. At present the abroad companies usually put the 1,2,4,5-tetramethylbenzene used for the manufacture of PMA & PMDA directly, very few companies sold 1,2,4,5-tetramethylbenzene products. In China, the 1,2,4,5-tetramethylbenzene manufacturers sells them as the products, and partly of the companies used them as materials for the producing of PMA & PMDA too. So in this report we only static the products which transferring in the market not including the products which are not sold in the market. However, at present only the China manufacturers sold their products in the market, so in this report the companies are all China players.

The main production process is to use C10 aromatic hydrocarbon, a kind of by-product of petrochemical industry, as the raw material. The big producers’ production facilities are usually located close to the supplier of raw material. Therefore, it’s convenient for them to obtain it.

The Global’s annual production of durene grew from 24540 MT to 29057 MT with an increase of 2.85% in the past 5 years from 2010 to 2014. The data shows us an increasing trend of production. The top 3 contributors are Yunnan Jiehua, Xingyuan, Hualun. Their total production is 13,025 MT which accounts for 44.83% of the Global’s total production in 2014.

The global 1,2,4,5-Tetramethylbenzene (Durene) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 1,2,4,5-Tetramethylbenzene (Durene) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yunnan Jiehua

Xingyuan

Hualun

Puyang Shenghuode

Wanshida

Changshu Alliance

Xueli

Liaoning Xinde

Liyang Chengxing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industry Grade

Reagent Grade

Segment by Application

PMDA

Organic Synthesis Intermediate

Other

