In this report, the Global 1,2-Pentanediol Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1,2-Pentanediol Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1,2-pentanediol is an important organic intermediate, mainly used as a synthetic agent for the synthesis of propiconazole, but also the production of polyester fiber, surfactants, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other important raw materials.

1,2-pentanediol industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world 1,2-pentanediol industry. The main market players are BASF, Evonik, Symrise, Minasolve and Kokyu. The poduction of 1,2-pentanediol will increase to 5292 MT in 017 from 3687 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.76%. Global 1,2-pentanediol capacity utilization rate remained at around 63.59% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of 1,2-pentanediol increases with the 4.55% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 58.29% of the global consumption volume in total.

1,2-pentanediol has two types, which include cosmetic grade and industrial grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With moisturizing and sterilizing effect of 1,2-pentanediol, the downstream application industries will need more 1,2-pentanediol products. So, 1,2-pentanediol has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance 1,2-pentanediol through improving technology.

The major raw materials for 1,2-pentanediol are 1-pentene, formic acid and hydrogen peroxide, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of 1,2-pentanediol. The 1,2-pentanediol manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global 1,2-Pentanediol market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 1,2-Pentanediol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 1,2-Pentanediol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Evonik

Symrise

Minasolve

Kokyu

Realsun Chemical

Jujing Chemical

Jiangsu First

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Pesticide Intermediates

Cosmetic

Other

