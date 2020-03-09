Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market status and forecast, categorizes the global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

1,2 Hexanediol is colorless transparent liquid with mild sweet flavor. It is soluble in water, ethanol, ether, and low-carbon aliphatic hydrocarbons. It can be used as solvents, spices, medical disinfectants.

In consumption market, the Growth Rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and USA is still the main consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy and the shares are 27.03% and 41.52% in 2016, respectively.

There are two major classfications of 1,2 Hexanediol, Pharmaceutical Grade and Chemical Grade. Chemical Grade is the major classfication which account for 65.30% in 2016. 1,2 Hexanediol can be widely used in Cosmetic, Ink, Medicine and Others. Survey results showed that Medicine is the major consumption of 1,2 Hexanediol, which accounts for 34.89% in 2016. Due to the development of economy and its unique characteristics, in particular its no harm to peoples health, these industries will need more 1,2 Hexanediol. So, 1,2 Hexanediol has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for 1,2 Hexanediol is 1-Hexene and Formic acid. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of 1,2 Hexanediol industry.

The global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market is valued at 40 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 60 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.

Solvay

Celanese

Eastman

Penta

CM

Chungdo

TNJ

KIGA

Kowa

Sabinsa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cosmetic

Ink

Medicine

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

