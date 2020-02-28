Global 1-Decene Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global 1-Decene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global 1-Decene market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

20.Decene contains a chain of ten carbon atoms with one double bond. There are many isomers of decene depending on the position and geometry of the double bond. 1-Decene is the only isomer of industrial importance. As an alpha olefin, it is used as a monomer in copolymers and is an intermediate in the production of epoxides, amines, oxo alcohols, synthetic lubricants, synthetic fatty acids, and alkylated aromatics.

1-Decene is used in manufacture of poly alpha olefin (PAO),detergent alcohol,polyethylene,and others.poly alpha olefin (PAO) is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the 1-Decene market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Global 1-Decene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1-Decene.

This report researches the worldwide 1-Decene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1-Decene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chevron Phillips

Exxonmobil

Idemitsu Petrochemical

Ineos Group

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Qatar Chemical

Shell

SABIC

Sasol

1-Decene Breakdown Data by Type

Oligomerization Method

Cracking Method

1-Decene Breakdown Data by Application

Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

Detergent Alcohol

Polyethylene

Others

1-Decene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

1-Decene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1-Decene :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global 1-Decene Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1-Decene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 1-Decene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oligomerization Method

1.4.3 Cracking Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1-Decene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

1.5.3 Detergent Alcohol

1.5.4 Polyethylene

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1-Decene Production

2.1.1 Global 1-Decene Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 1-Decene Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global 1-Decene Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global 1-Decene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 1-Decene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 1-Decene Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 1-Decene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 1-Decene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 1-Decene Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 1-Decene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 1-Decene Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 1-Decene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 1-Decene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continue…@@$

