Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located.

Currently, BASF, Ube Industries, Lanxess and Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology are the leaders of 1,6-hexanediol industry. BASF is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of UPC Group were 42872 tons, and the company held a sales share of 40.59%.

1,6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. The demand for 1,6-Hexanediol has improved in recent years due to its increased consumption in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the increasing use of 1,6-Hexanediol in varied applications, such as coatings, PU, acrylates, and polyester resins, among others, has further contributed to the growth of this industry. As a result, demand for 1,6-Hexanediol largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. 1,6-Hexanediol is mainly used for coating, polyurethane and polyester plasticizers. In 2017, coating application held 31% of the consumption market share. The industry has fewer manufacturers and higher technical barriers. Howeve, the downstream consumer groups of 1,6-Hexanediol are numerous. Trade flows in the 1,6-Hexanediol industry are relatively frequent.

