Global 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Drivers, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Production by Region and Forecast to 2025

The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

1,4-Butanediol is used industrially as a solvent and in the manufacture of some types of plastics, elastic fibers and polyurethanes. 2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses. Applications include precursors to various plastics and pesticides.

In application, 1,4 Butanediol downstream is wide and recently 1,4 Butanediol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of THF, PBT, GBL, PU and others. Globally, the 1,4 Butanediol market is mainly driven by growing demand for THF which accounts for 52.38% global downstream consumption of 1,4 Butanediol in 2017.

BDO is readily soluble in water, alcohols, ketones, glycol ethers, and glycol ether acetates. It is less soluble in diethyl ether and esters. The liquid compound is not miscible with aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons and chlorinated hydrocarbons.

Although BDO can be slightly irritating to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract, it is considered non-toxic and only slightly hazardous to health. Ingestion of large quantities would be needed to produce adverse symptoms.

Global 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) market size will increase to 10300 Million US$ by 2025, from 5690 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO).

This report researches the worldwide 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem

Xinjiang Tianye

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Shanxi BidiOu

Sichuan Tianhua

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

HNEC

TunHe

1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Breakdown Data by Type

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Breakdown Data by Application

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

