Global 1, 3-Butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market to Rack up USD 120 million by 2025-end

Butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) is produced by the catalytic hydrogenation of acetaldehyde with metallic catalysts along with further purification by distillation. Though 1, 3-butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) functions in line with propylene glycol, the former has showcased superiority in its innate ability to ameliorate the preservation of cosmetics against microbial attack and retard fragrance loss. In addition, 1, 3-butylene is popular as a solvent for food flavoring agents and is a co-monomer applied in specific polyurethane and polyester resins. These insights draw resemblance from the intelligence report, titled, “Global 1, 3-Butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025,” which has been freshly added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) growing repository.

1, 3-butylene has also found its application in as a humectant in tobacco, pet foods and cosmetics. According to the study, the present demand for 1, 3-butylene (1, 3-Butanediol) product is higher in the Republic of China owing to robust development of downstream industries, while the demand dips in North America and Europe—a mature market. The study further deduces the market size of global 1, 3-butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) to rack up USD 120 million by 2025-end.

Global 1, 3-Butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Insights: Report Content

The report provides a deep dive analysis on the global 1, 3-butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market propelled by quantitative and qualitative analysis. Additionally, the report sheds light on the dynamics of the market that have considerable influence on the growth of the global 1, 3-butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market, namely, drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. The report delves into the segmentation of the market to offer a holistic approach of the market.

The report includes executive summary, global economic outlook and overview section that provide a coherent analysis on the global 1, 3-butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Besides, the report in the market overview section delineates PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide thorough analysis on the market. The overview section further delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis that helps in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to global 1, 3-butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market revealing the probable scenario of the market.

The dynamic analysis of competitive landscape of the global 1, 3-butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market is propelled by the Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Further, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis delves into probable and feasible strategies of the companies in the global 1, 3-butylene glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Additionally, the report also discerns product portfolio, company profile, SWOT analysis, recent development, company profile, annual revenue, strategic overview.

Global 1, 3-Butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Insights: Research Methodology

