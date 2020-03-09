Glioma Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2023

Brain tumors are one of the prominent causes of cancer among children and teenagers. Glioma is the most common type of brain tumor which accounts for approximately half of all the astrocytoma. The increasing occurrence of glioblastoma over the years is responsible for the growth of the glioma diagnosis and treatment market. The upcoming drug launches and developments in research are instrumental for the growth of the market. In addition, the current unmet need is expected to drive the gliomas industry over the forecast period. Changing financial demands and access to healthcare facilities are some of the factors that are constraining the market growth.

Global Glioma Diagnosis and Treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.1% during the forecast period, 2017–2023.

A Glioma is a type of tumor that originates in the brain and is also known as a primary brain tumor. There are numerous types of gliomas which are entitled based on the origin of the cell type including oligodendrogliomas, astrocytoma, ependymomas, and glioblastoma. Nearly 33 percent of all brain tumors are gliomas. These originate in glial cells surrounding the neurons in the brain. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 79,000 new cases of primary brain tumors were diagnosed in 2017 with 24.7% of those being gliomas.

Astrocytoma is the most common types of glioma diagnosed worldwide, as more than 30% of all the diagnosed cases with brain tumors are astrocytoma. These types of tumors are not curable as they spread easily through normal brain tissue. The American Brain Tumor Association has evaluated that around 7% of all the primary brain tumors represent astrocytoma.

The expanding market for the treatment of brain cancer-associated symptoms, the increasing prevalence of brain cancer, and innovations in drug delivery to brain cancer cells are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market. Furthermore, the introduction of novel therapies coupled with various organizations generating awareness and increasing geriatric population are factors driving the growth of the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global glioma diagnosis and treatment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sigma-Aldrich Co. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-Le Roche AG (Switerland), Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (India), Amneal Pharmaceuticals. LLC (U.S.), AstraZeneca (UK), Carestream Health (U.S.), Hitachi Medical Corporation (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation

Geographically, the Americas glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into two major regions, namely, North America and South America.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global gliomas industry in 2016, and the trend is expected to continue over the projected period. Moreover, it is anticipated that about 80,000 new cases will be registered related to brain tumors in the year 2017 which includes 26,000 primary malignant brain tumors.

The Americas glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, grade, location, and end-user.

Regional Analysis

The global glioma diagnosis and treatment market consist of four major regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Growing medical tourism and prevalence of metastatic tumors that require surgical procedures are favoring the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. In addition, the development of drug delivery technologies, a combination of modern diagnostic techniques, and increasing awareness of various types of brain tumors are similarly supporting the growth of this market.

The Americas dominates the market owing to the key players domiciled in these regions coupled with the increasing incidences of brain tumor, rising awareness among people, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Brain tumor is the third most common types of cancer in adults in North America. According to the North American Brain Tumor Coalition over 44,500 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with a primary tumor in the brain in 2014. Thus, the increasing incidences of primary brain tumor support the growth of the malignant glioma treatment in North America.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market for gliomas due to the increasing occurrence of brain tumors in Asia Pacific countries such as China and others. The growth in the Asian market is fueled by the expanding healthcare infrastructure and presence of untapped market opportunities in this region. This region is considered as an emerging market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers coupled with the increasing market penetration.

