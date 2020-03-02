Glenoid Fossa Prosthesis Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2018-2028

Since inception, prosthesis technology has been changing the lives of people for the better, by improving their quality of life, significantly. Factors such as increasing incidence of sports injuries, road accidents, war injuries, growing number of diabetes-related amputations, and the rising prevalence of osteosarcoma in the world are poised to drive the demand for prosthesis. As more and more youngsters are engaging in sport and recreational activities, the probability of injuries resulting from such activities is increasing.

MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) researchers have recently devised a novel surgical technique that could enable prosthetic limbs to function much more like natural limbs. The researchers claimed that with the help of muscle grafts and feedback from existing nerves, amputees could sense where their prosthetics are in space and feel the amount of force applied to them. Researchers are highly focused on incorporating constantly changing cutting edge technology in different types of prosthetics, such as glenoid fossa prosthesis, to enable people with any such disability lead a normal life, which could in turn translate into growth in glenoid fossa prosthesis market.

However, the high cost of prosthetic procedures, stringent rules around prosthesis, and the highly complicated procedure of glenoid fossa prosthesis are hindering the adoption of glenoid fossa prosthesis, thereby creating hurdles for the players in glenoid fossa prosthetics market. Furthermore, researchers in prosthesis space, especially glenoid fossa prosthesis, are seeking promising reimbursement guidelines to be able to introduce highly efficient prosthesis technology. The glenoid fossa prosthesis market is also badly impacted by the lack of compliant medical professionals and sufficiently equipped rehabilitation centers.

Prosthesis technology is changing the lives of people. Prosthesis technology looks pretty promising in future due to increasing demand of prosthesis to regain lost body part. Now day’s prosthetic surgeries for joint replacement are solving the problem of body part lost, trauma deformity and injuries. Glenoid fossa prosthesis is a device that is intended to implant in the temporomandibular joint to augment a glenoid fossa. Glenoid fossa prosthesis is basically resurfacing and prosthesis of glenoid cavity of the shoulder. The glenoid fossa prosthetic device must be low in weight, high in strength to carry the load and provide proper movement to hand. Glenoid fossa prosthesis can provide the new method and novel design for attaching the prosthesis to resist loosening and prevent bone fracture when extra loads applied. Basically, glenoid fossa prosthesis is formed by ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, metal, plastic and polyetheretherketone.

Glenoid Fossa Prosthesis Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Glenoid fossa prosthesis market is currently driven by fact rising number of trauma case and injuries, birth disabilities and rising number of amputation resulting from war and battle. Growing preference for improving and regaining quality of life, technological development in the field of designing and robotic prosthetic systems, technical innovation are creating lucrative opportunities for growth of glenoid fossa prosthesis market over the forecast period. Growing demand for the prosthetic device to restore mobility, speedy advancement in upper extremity prosthetics, raising awareness among people will fuel the demand for glenoid fossa prosthesis devices. Availability of advanced prosthetic implant designing & manufacturing technologies and advanced material used to manufacture glenoid prosthesis are rising trends in glenoid fossa prosthesis market. The high cost of prosthetic surgeries, regulatory guidelines, the complex prosthetic procedure of glenoid fossa is hampering the demand for glenoid fossa prosthesis market. Lack of favorable reimbursement policies, shortage of well-trained healthcare professional and well-equipped rehabilitation centers are some of the major factors which restraining the glenoid fossa prosthesis market growth.

Glenoid Fossa Prosthesis Market: Segmentation

On the basis of fixation type, glenoid fossa prosthesis market can be segmented as:

Cemented

Cement less

On the basis of the end user, the glenoid fossa prosthesis market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Glenoid Fossa Prosthesis Market: Overview

Glenoid fossa prosthesis market is expected to boost with the robust growth rate in forecast period due to increasing demand for shoulder replacement and joint replacement surgeries owing to increasing number of osteoarthritis trauma, injury cases. Glenoid fossa prosthesis devices provide proper grip to arm for provide proper movement and bearing load. Glenoid fossa prosthesis market is expected to boost in forecast period owing to the adoption of technologically advanced products, and innovation of new technologies such as 3-d printing prosthetic device for manufacturing and designing.

Glenoid Fossa Prosthesis Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, glenoid fossa prosthesis market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for glenoid fossa prosthesis market due to high adoption of new healthcare technologies, gaining popularity among people about prosthesis, increasing number of joint replacement surgeries. Western Europe like Germany, France, and the UK is another fastest growing region in glenoid fossa prosthesis market due to increasing demand of glenoid fossa prosthesis, increasing number of sports injuries, rising number of deformity cases due to lifestyle. APECJ region includes two fastest developing countries India and China, which provide the most promising market for glenoid fossa prosthesis market players due to increasing per capita expenditures and healthcare expenditure. Key market players are focusing on the strengthen their distribution channel to increase the sales of their products around the emerging economies. Emerging economies such as China and India offering significant growth opportunities to vendors

Glenoid Fossa Prosthesis Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some key market participants in global glenoid fossa prosthesis market identify across the value chain are Arthrex Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Djo Global, Evolutis, Exactech, Inc., AK Medical Holdings Limited, Lima Corporate, Wright Medical Group, Inc., Zimmer Biomet and others. Key market players are focusing on acquisition, mergers, and partnership to increase their market presence in emerging economies. The glenoid fossa prosthesis market intense by the presence of several market players. Key market players hold a significant share of the market and offer a sufficient range of technologically advanced product.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

