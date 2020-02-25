Glass Testing Instruments Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2028

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Introduction

Glass testing instruments are used to measure the breaking force, tension, rupture and ceramics of a glass. These glass testing instruments are extensively used by the research & development and testing departments of glass manufacturers. Apart from this, glass testing instruments are also used by building contractors, glass merchants and glass fabricators. The global glass industry is booming, due to the rising consumer demand for pure, green and sustainable food and beverage packaging. Glass remains chemically pure and inert on contact with any substance; this property makes it safe for use in food and pharmaceutical packaging. Glass does not stain, deteriorate or contaminate the product packaged inside, in fact it helps the product maintain freshness for a stipulated time. Attributing to these properties, glass is the preferred alternative to plastic and metal for sustainable packaging. Moreover, stringent government rules & regulations to replace plastic with glass are expected to support the demand for glass and in turn, glass testing instruments. Any product made with glass needs to be tested for durability and glass testing instruments help in testing the quality of products made with glass.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2100

The dimensional accuracy of glass products and the desired physical properties of glass are checked using glass testing instruments. Manufacturers of glass products, research institutions, testing laboratories and other end users of glass extensively utilize glass testing instruments to ensure the required quality standards. Glass testing instruments are utilized to measure the dimensions and stress levels, detect coatings and check the thickness and toughness of glass, among other parameters.

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Dynamics

The glass testing instruments market primarily depends upon developments in glass and allied industries across the globe. Increasing usage of glass in packaging formats, automotive, construction and architectural designs, furniture and sound proofing applications has provided impetus for growth of the glass industry. On the flipside, stringent quality and performance requirements have also increased. Thus, glass testing instruments are expected to gain traction for testing and compliance requirements.

A prominent trend in the global glass industry is the stiff competition from metal and plastic packaging industries. Despite offering additional advantages over other materials, glass packaging has lost a significant portion of its share in the food and beverage sector. Some noticeable causes behind this are high cost of production and the heavy weight and fragility of glass products, which pose an increment in the overall cost at various stages through the supply chain. Moreover, the growth of the plastic packaging industry has hampered the usage of glass in the food industry, especially in baby food, coffee and sauce applications, to name a few. In addition, the adoption of blister packaging and advanced secondary paper packaging in pharmaceutical packaging has made glass a less preferred packaging material. With the aforementioned reasons, the demand for glass is expected to slow down, which would indirectly impact the demand for glass testing instruments.

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

Miniaturization of glass testing instruments, enhancing portability, increasing precision and extending service life of glass testing instruments are some of the key trends in the market. Utilization of technologies such as remote operability, automation and laser techniques are some of the advancements on the technological front in the global glass testing instruments market.

Manufacturers of glass testing instrument can target emerging economies such as Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria and ASEAN to strengthen their market foothold in the coming years. South Asia and China is a lucrative market for the glass industry, owing to the economic stability and substantial production in the region. Moreover, significant investments in construction, urbanization and industrialization in the Asia Pacific region present considerable growth prospects in the glass industry, which is further expected to surge the demand for glass testing instruments in the region. The glass testing instruments market is expected to exhibit low to moderate growth prospects across the globe.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2100

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the glass testing instruments market include,

GSR Laser Tools

Merlin Laser

Ceralabel-Green

Glass Technology Services Ltd.

Laser Tools

Arg International

Presto Testing Instruments

Canned Instrument Ltd.

Duran Group

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2100/S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/