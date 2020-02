Glass Packaging 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Glass Packaging Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the Glass Packaging market. Glass Packaging is a widely accepted packaging method where glass is the trusted and proven packaging for health, taste and the environment. Glass is also the only widely-used food packaging granted the FDA status of “GRAS” or generally recognized as safe – the highest standard.

Scope of the Report:

Global glass packaging market is bifurcated on the basis of product into soda lime, de-alkalized soda lime, and borosilicate types. Popularly known as soda lime silica glass, soda lime product is commonly used in the food & beverages industry. It is also used for containers and windows. Soda lime product type holds a substantial share in the entire glass packaging market. Borosilicate type is formed using major constituents such as boron trioxide and silica. It is subject to less thermal stress and finds application in reagent bottles construction.

This report focuses on the Glass Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Owens-Illinois

Ardagh Glass Group

Veralia

Vidrala

BA Vidro

Gerresheimer

Vetropack

Wiegand Glass

Pochet Group

Zignago Vetro

Heinz GLass

VERESCENCE

Stolzle Glas Group

Piramal Glass

HNGIL

Vitro Packaging,

Nihon Yamamura

Allied Glass

Bormioli Luigi

Vetrobalsamo

Ramon Clemente

Vetrerie Riunite

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standard glass quality

Premium glass quality

Super premium glass quality

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glass Packaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Standard glass quality

1.2.2 Premium glass quality

1.2.3 Super premium glass quality

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Beverage Packaging

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging

1.3.4 Personal Care Packaging

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Owens-Illinois

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Glass Packaging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Owens-Illinois Glass Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ardagh Glass Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Glass Packaging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ardagh Glass Group Glass Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Veralia

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Glass Packaging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Veralia Glass Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Vidrala

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Glass Packaging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vidrala Glass Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 BA Vidro

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Glass Packaging Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BA Vidro Glass Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gerresheimer

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Glass Packaging Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gerresheimer Glass Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Vetropack

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Glass Packaging Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Vetropack Glass Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

