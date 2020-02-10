Glass Mat Market from 2017-2022: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Glass Mat Market 2017 Forecast to 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

Glass mat (or glass veil) is a non-woven material composed of randomly sized fiberglass that is uniformly distributed and bonded together by organic additives. The mat forming process produces a fabric that is strong, stable and heat-resistant. Customers can specify weight and other physical characteristics of the glass filament mat, such as stiffness and porosity.”

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Binani Industries

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

CPIC

Nippon Electric Glass

Nitto Boseki

China Beihai

Jiangsu Changhai

Texas Fiberglass

Jiangsu Jiuding

Chopped Strand Glass Mat

Continuous Filament Glass Mat

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive

Industrial & Chemical

Marine

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Chapter 1 Executive Summary and Glass Mat Market Introduction



The report commences with the executive summary of the Glass Mat market report, which includes the summary of key findings and key statistics of the Glass Mat market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the Glass Mat market.

Chapter 2 Global Glass Mat Market Opportunity Analysis

This chapter explains how the Glass Mat market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China (APEC), China, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 3 Competition Analysis

This chapter includes Glass Mat Market competition dashboard, competition benchmarking, profitability, and gross margin analysis by competition and company profile of key players.

Chapter 4 Global Economic Outlook

This chapter explains how the global economic factors such as expenditure on health by country, global healthcare expenditure, political scenario, economic scenario, and business environment can impact the Glass Mat market.

Chapter 5 Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

This chapter explains the impact of different forecast factors in Glass Mat market.

