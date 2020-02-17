Glass-ionomer Cement-Global Market Share (Sales and Revenue) Analysis Report Forecast till 2024

This report studies the Glass-ionomer Cement market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Glass-ionomer Cement market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Dental cement is a type of dental material that can be used for different purposes. Some cements are used to restore dental work, while others are used to create original dental work. Some are permanent, while others are temporary. Dentists must make sure to follow the manufacturer’s directions for each type of cement, in terms of mixing, using the correct ratios and subjecting it to the correct temperatures. There are five types of dental cement: zinc-oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer and composite resin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Glass-ionomer Cement market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 130 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Glass-ionomer Cement business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Glass-ionomer Cement market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Glass-ionomer Cement value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Restorative Cements, Luting Cement, Others.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals, Clinics, Others.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

GC (Japan), 3M (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA (US), Mitsui Kulzer (Japan), Shofu (Japan), Ivoclar Vivadent (Switzerland), VOCO (Germnay), Kerr (US), DENTAURUM (Germnay), Prime Dental (US), Promedica (Germnay), I-dental (Lithuania), Harvard (Germany), Rongxiang Dent (China), Shanghai DMF (China), Shanghai New Century (China).

