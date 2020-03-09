Glass Growlers Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Glass Growlers Market: An Overview

Beer is one of the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage across the globe. It is stored in growlers to keep it safe from contaminants and retain its freshness while storage and handling. Growlers are containers used for the storage and transport of beer.

Materials such as stainless steel, glass, ceramic, etc. can be used for manufacturing growlers. Glass is the most commonly used material for growlers, owing to its inertness toward alcohol. Storage in glass growlers helps preserve beer for a longer period with minimal degradation. Amber glass growlers are preferred over clear glass growlers as amber glass provides protection from the ultra-violet rays of the sun, though clear glass growlers are relatively low-priced as compared to amber glass growlers. Glass growlers can retain freshness for more than a week. Numerous sealing types, such as gasket caps, screw-on caps, etc., can be used on glass growlers to hold carbonation.

Glass Growlers Market: Dynamics

Consumer preference for glass over other materials for alcohol packaging is bolstering the demand for glass growlers globally. As per a survey conducted by the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), more than 90% of consumers across Western Europe and the U.S. prefer glass bottles for storing alcohol. Moreover, with the rising popularity of craft beer, the demand for glass growlers is surging rapidly. Another advantage that glass growlers offer is the visibility of content inside the container, which not only helps during the filling process, but enables consumers to understand when the growler needs to be refilled.

Owing to all these factors, glass growlers are more preferred over their counterparts. Unlike plastic growlers, glass growlers are reusable and recyclable, which makes them a sustainable alternative for storing beer.

However, the fragile nature of glass restricts the on-the-go application of glass growlers. Glass growlers are likely to crack if not handled with care. This restricts their application in outdoor activities, which is likely to hamper the growth of the glass growlers market during the forecast period.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9313

Glass Growlers Market: Segmentation

Globally, the glass growlers market is segmented by sealing type, product type, capacity, and sales channels.

On the basis of sealing type, the global glass growlers market has been segmented as follows:

Swing top

Screw on

Others (Gasket cap etc.)

On the basis of product type, the global glass growlers market has been segmented as follows:

Clear glass growlers

Amber glass growlers

Green glass growlers

On the basis of capacity, the global glass growlers market has been segmented as follows:

32 Oz

64 Oz

128 Oz

others

On the basis of sales channel, the global glass growlers market has been segmented as follows:

Online sales

Supermarket/hypermarket

Independent stores

Breweries

Glass Growlers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the glass growlers market has been segmented into seven key regions, which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. The countries of Western Europe and North America are expected to cumulatively account for a prominent share of the glass growlers market, which can be attributed to the high consumption of beer in these regions. Moreover, most of the top breweries are located in the U.S. and Europe region, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the glass growlers market.

In addition, rise in disposable income and the changing lifestyle of consumers in emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, and China, has boosted the consumption of beer in the APEJ region. Increasing penetration in the emerging economies is estimated to be a key driver contributing to the growth of the glass growlers market. The manufacturers of glass growlers have witnessed surging demand from countries such as India, where alcohol consumption has almost doubled during the last two decades due to the presence of a large young population in the country. Owing to the increasing per capita consumption of beer, significant growth opportunities lie ahead for the glass growlers market in the upcoming years.

Glass Growlers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global glass growlers market are Berlin Packaging, LLC, Ardagh Group, and Owens-Illinois, Inc. In addition, the presence of several local and unorganized players is expected to contribute to the growth of the global glass growlers market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global glass growlers market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with the market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on the glass growlers market segments and geographies.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9313

Report Highlights: