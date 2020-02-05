Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

Glass fiber and glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite is a common type of fiber-reinforced plastic using glass fiber. The fibers may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet (called a chopped strand mat), or woven into a fabric. The plastic matrix may be a thermoset polymer matrix most often based on thermosetting polymers such as epoxy, polyester resin, or vinylester or a thermoplastic.

Global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite.

This report researches the worldwide Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Chongqing Polycomp International

PPG Industries

Johns Manville

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass

Taishan Fiberglass

AGY Holdings

Asahi Fiber Glass

Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Breakdown Data by Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Thermoplastics

Others

Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Breakdown Data by Application

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Others

Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Fiber And Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.