Glass Curtain Wall Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025

Glass Curtain Wall Market

Industrial Forecast on Glass Curtain Wall Market: The report comprises of a comprehensive analysis of the Glass Curtain Wall Market on the global and regional basis. Global Glass Curtain Wall Market is expected to register a strong CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2025. In addition, this report consists of the in-depth study of potential opportunities available in the market on a global level.

The Global Glass Curtain Wall Market report provides a holistic view of the global market, which includes significant insights for business strategies. It includes a brief summary of the market, including the latest trends, market size and share, growth rate, revenue generation information, overall demand analysis, and forecasts. Furthermore, a detailed description of the strategic developments and segment analysis have been provided by the research analysts. The report determines the aggregate share market share held by the key industry participants and provides a profound view of the competitive landscape.

The curtain wall method of glazing allows glass to be used in large uninterrupted areas creating consistent attractive facades.

A curtain wall system is an outer covering of a building in which the outer walls are non-structural, but merely keep the weather out and the occupants in.

China is the largest supplier and consumer of Glass Curtain Wall, with a production market share of 67.15% and a consumption market share of 63.14% in 2015.

The second place is North America, following China with the production market share of 9.99% and a consumption market share of 11.79%. Europe is another important place with the production market share of 10.44% and a consumption market share of 10.23% in 2015.

Market competition is Yuanda China, JiangHong Group, Permasteelisa, Schcuo, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. While the Glass Curtain Wall industry remains fragmented with plenty of manufacturers and top 5 manufacturers just held about15% revenue market share.

The global Glass Curtain Wall market was 26500 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 42100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Glass Curtain Wall market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Yuanda China

JiangHong Group

Permasteelisa

Schüco

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

China Aviation Sanxin

Vitra Scrl

Kawneer

Aluk Group

China Fangda Group

Zhongshan Shengxing

G.James Glass & Aluminium

Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering

Toro Glasswall

Alumil

NYC Glass

Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering

Bertrand

Guangzhou Leadsea Industry Co.,Ltd

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Double Glazed Type

Three Glazed Type

Single Glazed Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Building

Public Building

Residential Building

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Glass Curtain Wall Market report.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Glass Curtain Wall market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

