Glass Container Market Size, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth to 2023

Global Glass Container Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Market Highlights

Glass is a recyclable material manufactured with raw materials that include sand, limestone, soda ash and other ingredients. Glass containers are made using processes such as blow-blow, press and blow, and narrow neck press blow (NNPB) – a recent innovation in glass manufacturing industry.

Glass is an unbeatable option as a packaging material supported by its superior attributes of sterility, reusability, chemical stability, durability, non-permeability and malleability. It is also hygienic, eco-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing. Key applications areas for this evergreen rigid packaging type include beverages, food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic, and chemicals. The growth in the market is driven by the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages and the increasing sales of beauty and personal care products in the emerging markets. Other important growth drivers include rising demand for healthy, ethnic and organic food products, and increasing emphasis on using eco-friendly recyclable material. With an unlimited recyclable life, glass ranks high on the parameters laid down for the environmental most desired packaging type. For every ton of recycled glass, a ton of natural resources are saved, while reducing carbon dioxide emission by a ton with every six tons of container glass recycled.

The global glass container market is greatly influenced by the alcoholic beverages industry as a majority of manufacturers market alcoholic drinks packed in glass bottles. Alcoholic beverage is a large application segment of glass containers, accounting for a high market share in terms of volume as compared to other end-use applications. The beverage packaging segment is witnessing significant gain in market share owing to the aesthetic appearance that can be achieved by the use of glass in container manufacturing and also its transparent nature, which allows the manufacturer to showcase the premium quality of the product inside. Glass, being a versatile material in container manufacturing, preserves the original taste of the drink inside without altering its taste or quality. Glass containers are available in the market in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes according to the prevailing demand.

Market Research Analysis

Glass bottles and beverage packaging segment are, expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold the largest market share

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global glass container market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the glass container market by its design product type, by end-use and by region.

By Product Type



Glass Bottle

Glass Jars

Glass Vials

Candle Glass Containers

By End-use



Cosmetics & Perfumes

Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Other Products

By Regions



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of global glass container market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), BA Vidro, S.A. (Portugal), VIDRALA (Spain), Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg), Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited. (India), Vitro, S.A.B de C.V. (Mexico), Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) and Frigoglass (Greece).

