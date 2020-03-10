Glass-Ceramics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Glass-Ceramics Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Glass-Ceramics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Glass-Ceramics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Glass-Ceramics market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass-Ceramics.

This report researches the worldwide Glass-Ceramics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glass-Ceramics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Corning

Schott

British Glass

Elan Technology

Ohara Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass

ILVA Glass SpA

Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic

Huzhou Tahsiang

Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial

Fast East Opto

Jingniu Crystallite

Vetrotech Saint-Gobain

Glass-Ceramics Breakdown Data by Type

Numerous Silicate Based

Metal Hydrometallurgy

Glass-Ceramics Breakdown Data by Application

Ceramic matrix composites

Cooktops

Household Appliance

Building

Other

Glass-Ceramics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Glass-Ceramics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Glass-Ceramics Manufacturers

Glass-Ceramics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Glass-Ceramics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Glass-Ceramics Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass-Ceramics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass-Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Numerous Silicate Based

1.4.3 Metal Hydrometallurgy

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass-Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Ceramic matrix composites

1.5.3 Cooktops

1.5.4 Household Appliance

1.5.5 Building

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass-Ceramics Production

2.1.1 Global Glass-Ceramics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Glass-Ceramics Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Glass-Ceramics Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Glass-Ceramics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Glass-Ceramics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Glass-Ceramics Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Corning

8.1.1 Corning Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.1.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Schott

8.2.1 Schott Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.2.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 British Glass

8.3.1 British Glass Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.3.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Elan Technology

8.4.1 Elan Technology Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.4.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Ohara Corporation

8.5.1 Ohara Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.5.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Nippon Electric Glass

8.6.1 Nippon Electric Glass Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.6.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 ILVA Glass SpA

8.7.1 ILVA Glass SpA Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.7.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic

8.8.1 Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.8.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Huzhou Tahsiang

8.9.1 Huzhou Tahsiang Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.9.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial

8.10.1 Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass-Ceramics

8.10.4 Glass-Ceramics Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

