GIS MAPPING SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “GIS Mapping Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

GIS Mapping Software Market:

Executive Summary

A GIS Mapping Software is designed to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS software lets you produce maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. This report studies the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.

In 2018, the global GIS Mapping Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global GIS Mapping Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GIS Mapping Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ESRI

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

SuperMap

Bentley System

GE

GeoStar

Zondy Crber

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Government & Utilities

Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665498-global-gis-mapping-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GIS Mapping Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GIS Mapping Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GIS Mapping Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government & Utilities

1.5.3 Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 GIS Mapping Software Market Size

2.2 GIS Mapping Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GIS Mapping Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 GIS Mapping Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 GIS Mapping Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global GIS Mapping Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global GIS Mapping Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 GIS Mapping Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players GIS Mapping Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into GIS Mapping Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ESRI

12.1.1 ESRI Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction

12.1.4 ESRI Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ESRI Recent Development

12.2 Hexagon

12.2.1 Hexagon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction

12.2.4 Hexagon Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Hexagon Recent Development

12.3 Pitney Bowes

12.3.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction

12.3.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development

12.4 SuperMap

12.4.1 SuperMap Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction

12.4.4 SuperMap Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SuperMap Recent Development

12.5 Bentley System

12.5.1 Bentley System Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction

12.5.4 Bentley System Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Bentley System Recent Development

12.6 GE

12.6.1 GE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction

12.6.4 GE Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 GE Recent Development

12.7 GeoStar

12.7.1 GeoStar Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction

12.7.4 GeoStar Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 GeoStar Recent Development

12.8 Zondy Crber

12.8.1 Zondy Crber Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction

12.8.4 Zondy Crber Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Zondy Crber Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665498-global-gis-mapping-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com