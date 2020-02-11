GIS MAPPING SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
A GIS Mapping Software is designed to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS software lets you produce maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. This report studies the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.
In 2018, the global GIS Mapping Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global GIS Mapping Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
- ESRI
- Hexagon
- Pitney Bowes
- SuperMap
- Bentley System
- GE
- GeoStar
- Zondy Crber
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- Government & Utilities
- Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global GIS Mapping Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the GIS Mapping Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GIS Mapping Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government & Utilities
1.5.3 Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 GIS Mapping Software Market Size
2.2 GIS Mapping Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 GIS Mapping Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 GIS Mapping Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 GIS Mapping Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global GIS Mapping Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global GIS Mapping Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 GIS Mapping Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players GIS Mapping Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into GIS Mapping Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global GIS Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ESRI
12.1.1 ESRI Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction
12.1.4 ESRI Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ESRI Recent Development
12.2 Hexagon
12.2.1 Hexagon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction
12.2.4 Hexagon Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hexagon Recent Development
12.3 Pitney Bowes
12.3.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction
12.3.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development
12.4 SuperMap
12.4.1 SuperMap Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction
12.4.4 SuperMap Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SuperMap Recent Development
12.5 Bentley System
12.5.1 Bentley System Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction
12.5.4 Bentley System Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bentley System Recent Development
12.6 GE
12.6.1 GE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction
12.6.4 GE Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 GE Recent Development
12.7 GeoStar
12.7.1 GeoStar Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction
12.7.4 GeoStar Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 GeoStar Recent Development
12.8 Zondy Crber
12.8.1 Zondy Crber Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 GIS Mapping Software Introduction
12.8.4 Zondy Crber Revenue in GIS Mapping Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Zondy Crber Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
