GIS IN THE CLOUD MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment.

In 2018, the global GIS in the Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global GIS in the Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GIS in the Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Crber

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

GIS Cloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GIS in the Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GIS in the Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SaaS

1.4.3 PaaS

1.4.4 IaaS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 GIS in the Cloud Market Size

2.2 GIS in the Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 GIS in the Cloud Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global GIS in the Cloud Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 GIS in the Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players GIS in the Cloud Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into GIS in the Cloud Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States GIS in the Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 GIS in the Cloud Key Players in United States

5.3 United States GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

5.4 United States GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe GIS in the Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 GIS in the Cloud Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China GIS in the Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 GIS in the Cloud Key Players in China

7.3 China GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

7.4 China GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan GIS in the Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 GIS in the Cloud Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia GIS in the Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 GIS in the Cloud Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India GIS in the Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 GIS in the Cloud Key Players in India

10.3 India GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

10.4 India GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America GIS in the Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 GIS in the Cloud Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ESRI

12.1.1 ESRI Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.1.4 ESRI Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ESRI Recent Development

12.2 Google Maps (Google)

12.2.1 Google Maps (Google) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.2.4 Google Maps (Google) Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Google Maps (Google) Recent Development

12.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft)

12.3.1 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.3.4 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Recent Development

12.4 SuperMap

12.4.1 SuperMap Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.4.4 SuperMap Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SuperMap Recent Development

12.5 Zondy Crber

12.5.1 Zondy Crber Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.5.4 Zondy Crber Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Zondy Crber Recent Development

12.6 GeoStar

12.6.1 GeoStar Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.6.4 GeoStar Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 GeoStar Recent Development

12.7 Hexagon Geospatial

12.7.1 Hexagon Geospatial Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.7.4 Hexagon Geospatial Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Hexagon Geospatial Recent Development

12.8 CARTO

12.8.1 CARTO Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.8.4 CARTO Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CARTO Recent Development

12.9 GIS Cloud

12.9.1 GIS Cloud Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 GIS in the Cloud Introduction

12.9.4 GIS Cloud Revenue in GIS in the Cloud Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 GIS Cloud Recent Development

Continued….

