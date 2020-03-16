Gigabit Wi-Fi Market Outlook By Applications, End Users, Technology, Key Players, and Type 2015-2024

With growing technology revolution, the world has witnessed up-surged inventions in smart technologies and devices over previous few years. Evolution of Gigabit Wi-Fi is also a result of this technological transformation. Gigabit Wi-Fi delivers the benefits of higher internet browsing speeds over traditional wireless networks.

The global gigabit Wi-Fi market is envisioned to escalate from USD 270 Million in 2015 to USD 10,540 Million in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84.1%. Geographically, the global gigabit Wi-Fi market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World.

Key Players

Global gigabit Wi-Fi market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as Agilent Technologies, Intel, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Inc., Marvell Technology, NEC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., Nvidia Corp., Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm Atheros, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End Users

The global gigabit Wi-Fi market is segmented based on end users into :

IT/ITeS, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Defense, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Logistics, Others, By Type

On the basis of types the global gigabit Wi-Fi market is divided into

Network Infrastructure

Consumer Electronics device

By Applications

Based on applications, the global gigabit Wi-Fi market is segmented as

Wireless Docking

Internet Access and Data Sharing,

Wireless Displays

Video Streaming and Backup via Synchronization.

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Growth Drivers and challenges

Escalating demand for high speed internet coupled with rising tech savvy generation is believed to spark the growth of global gigabit Wi-Fi market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

In addition to that, rising expansion of IT companies which require data sharing at higher speeds is also expected to drive the global gigabit Wi-Fi market in future.

However, high investment costs along with various technological constraints are anticipated to hamper the growth of global gigabit Wi-Fi market during 2015-2021.

Market Size and Forecast

North America gigabit Wi-Fi market is expected to witness a surge in coming 4-5 years sparked by strong network of telecommunication in the region. The U.S. is expected to be the largest gigabit Wi-Fi market in North America followed by Canada.

Europe gigabit Wi-Fi market is likely to foster from increasing investment in development of high speed wireless networking devices in the region. Asia-Pacific gigabit Wi-Fi market is anticipated to have the highest growth over next 5-6 years. The market in the region is expected to bolster from increasing penetration of internet and rising disposable incomes of some of the major countries including India and China.

